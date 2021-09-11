Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Issues a Statement on President Biden’s Mandatory Vaccination Plan

September 10, 2021 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s attempt to force vaccinations on millions of Americans.

“It is clear from the data and empirical evidence over the last year that the vaccine is the most effective way to fight Covid 19. From what we are seeing in our hospitals, the very ill are mostly those who are unvaccinated.  As Governor, and as someone who had Covid and has been vaccinated, I will continue to recommend that Alaskans speak to their healthcare providers and discuss the merits of the vaccine based on their individual healthcare needs.”

“With that said, President Biden’s attempt to force vaccinations is ill conceived, divisive, and unamerican. At a time in which we are called to work together, forced medical procedures run counter to our collective sense of fairness and liberty. My administration is aggressively identifying every tool at our disposal to protect the inherent individual rights of all Alaskans.

