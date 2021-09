Tomorrow is Patriot Day and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered Alaska state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11th

The White House has issued the same order for the US flag. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/09/10/a-proclamation-on-patriot-day-and-national-day-of-service-and-remembrance-2021/