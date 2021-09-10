Gov. Wolf’s Request Approved for Major Disaster Declaration for Damages from Remnants of Ida

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that President Joe Biden approved his request to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania following heavy rainfall, severe flash flooding, and tornadoes from Tropical Depression Ida that impacted Pennsylvania on August 31, 2021, through September 5, 2021.

“Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property.”

The major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households through the Individual Assistance program and impacted communities through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“I want to thank FEMA for working closely with our staff and local officials to quickly assess damages in hard-hit communities and approve Pennsylvania for federal relief,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “I urge everyone affected by this historic storm to continue to document all damages and costs incurred with cleanup so that you’re ready to apply for and receive financial support.”

The governor’s request included a major disaster declaration for Individual Assistance for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties and for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to be made available to all 67 counties of the commonwealth.

In the coming days, PEMA will be working with its partners at FEMA, as well as with county governments, to organize and open a number of Disaster Recovery Centers in impacted communities. FEMA will have staff available as these centers to assist residents with the appropriate documents and expedite the process of obtaining recovery aid.

Governor Wolf and Director Padfield recently toured several areas in southeastern Pennsylvania that were impacted by severe flooding and rare tornadoes.

On August 31, Governor Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency, which allowed state agencies to more easily pre-position resources and respond more quickly to requests for state assistance.