Attorney General Knudsen Statement on President Biden’s Announced Coronavirus Mandates">Attorney General Knudsen Statement on President Biden’s Announced Coronavirus Mandates Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response to…

Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announced coronavirus mandates:

“Just weeks ago, the Biden administration said issuing vaccine mandates is ‘not the role of the federal government.’ That remains true today. I’m exploring all possible legal approaches to protect the rights of Montana workers and businesses from President Biden’s unconstitutional mandate. Once his administration releases its rule, Montanans can expect to see me file a lawsuit to strike it down.”

