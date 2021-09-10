State Auditor's E-Update - 9/10/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

One way to build trust in data based decisions is to use multiple, independent sources of data. When it comes to COVID-19, trust in the data is particularly important. That's why here at the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) we use the Minnesota Department of Health's information as our primary source, but we check the trends against other experts as well.

The experts at the Mayo Clinic are an additional key source for us where they share their state specific data. Consider adding this site to the materials you share with residents in your community who seek to understand the virus. We'd love to hear which sources you trust - email me at state.auditor@osa.state.mn.us with your ideas. Thank you for sharing the kind of good data that leads to good decisions.

2. Reminder: Report Change of Officers

When the person filling the role of a Clerk, Treasurer, or Clerk/Treasurer for local government changes, the local government is responsible for contacting the OSA to update this information as soon as possible. Reminder notices or other important information may not reach the correct individuals if the change is not reported.

To report a change of officers, please send an e-mail to GID.OSA@osa.state.mn.us. In the subject line, please put “Change in Contact Information” and provide us with only work/public contact information, such as e-mail, mailing address, and telephone number.

3. TIF: County Road Improvement Costs

The TIF Act allows a county board, when reviewing a proposed TIF plan, to require that certain county road costs be included in the plan.

To learn more, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Scheduled: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group

Meetings of the 2021-2022 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group have been scheduled. The meetings will be held from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on:

Tuesday, October 12

Wednesday, November 3

Tuesday, November 16

Tuesday, November 30

Tuesday, December 14

Meeting agendas and materials, and links to watch the meeting live-steams, will be posted on the Working Group page of the OSA website.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Payroll-Related Tax Issues

Government entities face multiple payroll-related tax issues, such as:

Is an individual an independent contractor or an employee?

Are severance payments, if permitted, taxed?

Do we need to issue W-2 forms for elected officials?

Is an employee’s clothing allowance taxable income?

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.