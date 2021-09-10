Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Hill to sit with Kansas Supreme Court ...

TOPEKA-- Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Hill will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court to hear and help decide one case on the court’s September 17 docket that will take place by videoconference.

After hearing oral arguments, Judge Hill will join Supreme Court justices in their deliberations and decision drafting.

"The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Hill hearing a case with us,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision. We thank him for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload."

Hill was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2003 by Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.

“I am grateful to the chief justice and the Supreme Court for giving me an opportunity to sit with the court,” said Hill. “It is an honor for any judge to be asked. Also, it is a challenge. At this level, there are no easy cases.”

Judge Stephen Hill grew up in Wichita but spent most of his legal career as a lawyer, county attorney, and judge in the 6th Judicial District. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law. After serving 22 years as a district court judge, he was named to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

All Supreme Court oral arguments are webcast at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.

Hill will join justices by video conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, to hear oral arguments in:

Appeal No. 121,220: State of Kansas v. Monroe Eugene Reed-Chism

Sedgwick County: (Petition for Review) A jury convicted Reed-Chism of knowingly committing aggravated battery and sentenced him to 13 months’ imprisonment followed by 12 months’ post release supervision. On appeal, Reed-Chism challenged the jury instruction, prosecutor error, and cumulative error. The Court of Appeals affirmed his convictions. The issues on review are whether: 1) the trail court erred by not instructing the jury on reckless aggravated battery as a lesser included offense; 2) the prosecutor committed reversible error by misstating the evidence during closing arguments; and 3) cumulative error denied Reed-Chism a fair trial.