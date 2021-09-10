Learnroll’s Use of Emerging Technologies to Train Healthcare Professionals Wins Recognition
Healthcare Tech Outlook names Learnroll’s platforms top 10 among healthcare simulationsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learnroll, which uses augmented reality, virtual reality and other emerging technologies to help train healthcare professionals, has been named as one of the top 10 providers of healthcare simulations by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine.
“This award is a great motivation for an emerging small tech startup like us that envisions changing and contributing to the healthcare education space for our current and next-generation workforce who look forward to better trainings to improve competencies and proficiencies in patient care skills,” said Sushmita Chatterjee, Learnroll’s Founder, CEO and CTO.
Learnroll’s simulation platforms enable educators, trainers and healthcare professionals, such as physicians, nurses, physician assistants and skilled caregivers or allied healthcare workers, to deliver practical simulated content with attention to minimal motion sickness to enhance the knowledge and skills of its audience. Leveraging AR, VR and 3D allows training providers to create customized 3D spaces for their audience that facilitate personalized, focused and secure collaborations and training.
“Learnroll can enable diverse use cases in learning spaces that would not be possible in a face-to-face setup,” Chatterjee said.
In addition, a 30-minute experiential training can save hours of lecture time for busy professionals taking continuing medical education and credentialing courses.
Chatterjee also received an International Achievers Award from the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Forum in “Recognition of Outstanding Professional Achievement & Inspiring Educational Contribution Using Emerging Technologies,” and was featured in their Top 50 Achievers list recently.
For more information about Learnroll and its training platforms, visit learnroll.com.
About Learnroll
Our mission is to enhance health and life sciences learning/training that promote positive outcomes and the use of technology to disrupt an existing continuing medical education training space, enable immersive collaborative learning for healthcare professionals and enhance knowledge and skills. Research in neurosciences and cognitive sciences demonstrates that technology-enabled immersion improves learning outcomes and students learn better and have higher retention. Research over the years has proven the benefits of immersive technologies in improving productivity utilizing the technology’s inherent abilities to assist in clinical simulation now and in the future, but it also reduces time from hours to minutes, including in building empathy, which is essential in healthcare scenarios.
