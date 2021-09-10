Fashion Brand Harbison Debuts New Website, Set to Launch New Collection and Collaboration with Banana Republic
Vogue’s Anna Wintour with Editor of the Year Award winner Carlos Nazario and Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder and CEO, Brandice Daniel. Photo: Johnny Nunez / Wire Image
A look from the Charles Harbison x Banana Republic capsule collection. Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images
The inclusive, luxury, gender-neutral collection was featured at Harlem’s Fashion Row 14th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards at New York Fashion WeekNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbison, a sustainable, Black-owned, luxury clothing brand offering androgynous fashion, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at harbison.studio. In addition, Founder Charles Harbison presented his personal collection and the Harbison x Banana Republic collaboration on Harlem's Fashion Row Runway during New York Fashion Week.
Charles Harbison, the New York architect-turned fashion designer, received inspiration for his latest collection from the women in his life and a desire for authenticity in fashion.
The Harbison collaboration will launch on BananaRepublic.com, in select Banana Republic stores and on the Harbison website in October 2021. The limited-edition, sustainable collection was brokered by Harlem's Fashion Row and presents a unique perspective on fashion. The luxury fashion brand offers inclusive gender-fluid clothing, non-binary clothing and conscious fashion at its core.
"We are proud to partner with Charles Harbison and Harlem's Fashion Row to create an environmentally and culturally conscious collection that is authentic to both brands rooted in American design," said Ra'mon-Lawrence Radeke, Women's Designer, Banana Republic. "Charles has been an absolute pleasure and inspiration to collaborate with throughout the design process. We're so excited to see the collection boldly come to life this fall."
The luxury lifestyle brand has already caught the attention of celebrities, such as Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Solange, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ava Duvernay. Harbison has been featured in Vogue, Vogue Italia, Instyle and Elle.
The Harbison brand focuses on marginalized identities and sustainability as the inspiration behind its design and the brand’s approach to sourcing materials, production and collaboration. The brand aligns with inclusivity, queer identities and noncomforming notions of gender, offering clothing options for people who love fashion and excellence in design. Harbison makes bold fashion statements with its latest collection, while maintaining a contemporary, high-end aesthetic.
Harbison’s latest collection is elegant and modern with refined craftsmanship and a deliberate perspective. The Gemini and Gemini Mini bags are a playful, yet luxurious statement piece constructed from leather and eco brass and are made in Italy. The pieces are available in four colors and feature an adjustable chain and suede interior. Harbison’s accessory range also features sustainable, luxury jewelry, including hammered 24-karat-gold-plated brass earrings for a striking and elegant finish.
The highlight of Harbison’s release is the diamond slip dress. The dress is made from sustainably sourced viscose charmeuse and embellished with an elegant, 24-karat-gold-plated crescent accent, and the sleek fit and cut of the dress make it universally flattering and versatile.
Harbison is a brand for self-aware individuals who expresses their values through wardrobe statements and fashion. The brand’s pieces can be mixed and matched to allow ease of expression and, with the launch of their collaboration with Banana Republic, allows for even more inclusivity and expression of identity through engaging and accessible fashion.
To shop the collection, visit www.harbison.studio or www.bananarepublic.com.
