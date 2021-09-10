Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,228 in the last 365 days.

News: Children's and Teens Author Lineup at the National Book Festival

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will include an extraordinary lineup of authors for children, teens and kids of all ages – all featured in videos on demand accessible from the start of the festival, which runs Sept. 17-26. Five children’s authors and five teen authors will also participate in live, online Q&A events Sept. 25 and 26. 

Click here for more information.

You just read:

News: Children's and Teens Author Lineup at the National Book Festival

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.