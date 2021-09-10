Williston Barracks / Assault with bodily fluids
CASE#: 21A103190
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/23/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility; South Burlington
VIOLATION: Assault on Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids
ACCUSED: Deborah McCusker
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: homeless
VICTIM: Christian Griffin
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police conducted an investigation of an inmate assaulting a correctional officer at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. It was reported Deborah McCusker, an inmate at CRCF, threw a towel with blood on it at the correctional officer.
McCusker was issued a citation for assault on correctional officer with bodily fluids. She is ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court on November 9, 2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/21
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
