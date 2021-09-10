Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Assault with bodily fluids

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Valenti                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/23/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility; South Burlington

VIOLATION: Assault on Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids

 

ACCUSED:  Deborah McCusker                                             

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: homeless

 

VICTIM: Christian Griffin

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police conducted an investigation of an inmate assaulting a correctional officer at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. It was reported Deborah McCusker, an inmate at CRCF, threw a towel with blood on it at the correctional officer.

 

McCusker was issued a citation for assault on correctional officer with bodily fluids. She is ordered to appear before the Vermont Superior Court on November 9, 2021 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/21           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

