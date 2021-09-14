New Tom Sawyer Perspectives 10.0 Release Changes Architecture, Strengthens Performance
Reengineered Schema Editor is a Game Changer for Developers
For Tom Sawyer Perspectives 10.0, we overhauled huge parts of our data modeling, integration, interaction, and extensibility interfaces for an increasingly dynamic and graph-centric data ecosystem.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 10.0, its most ambitious release yet. Designed with visualization application developers in mind, this powerful release features several enhancements that make analyzing data easier, faster, and more intuitive than ever before.
— Joshua Feingold, Chief Technology Officer
To begin with, integrators for Amazon Neptune, Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB, Neo4j, OrientDB, and Apache TinkerPop can now automatically bind query results to elements in the model. This allows users to explore the data in a graph database without creating a schema or manually defining the data bindings. Developers who need to create a custom schema can now do so using an interactive graphic schema editor. This new interface makes it far easier to view and update the schema.
The ability to select tables and views before extracting the schema from a SQL database has been added. For large databases, this greatly improves the schema extraction performance. There is also a schema code generator tool that takes a schema as input and generates a Java domain object model to support faster creation of custom application code.
A new native graph in-memory model supports fast access to related model elements without the need for lookup functions. This provides a greatly simplified way to create a drawing view from data without the need to manually define IDs for edges’ end nodes.
Developers will be thrilled by the new dynamic domain feature. Previously, rule sheets were often created for each item type in a database. Especially with graph databases, this would mean a lot of rule sheets, lots of duplication, and potentially, lots of errors. In Perspectives 10.0, domains—collections of model elements—are automatically created based on the schema and a developer can apply a single rule sheet to each one. The rule sheets can be applied in multiple places, which saves time, reduces the possibility of rule sheet duplication errors, and helps the developer think more globally when developing an effective Perspectives visualization application.
When defining an inspector view, developers can choose to include attributes dynamically at run time, explicitly select from the schema-defined attributes, or do a combination of both.
With the new TSModel REST view, it will be faster and easier to develop and run a Perspectives application. The REST view adds improved interoperability between server-side components of Perspectives and other components from either Tom Sawyer Software or a third-party.
Helpful improvements were also added to the end-user application Tom Sawyer Business Process. Users of the Execution module can attach rich text documents and links to file paths to process tasks. Users can also retrieve the direct URL of a process instance, making it much easier to share with others.
Or contact us to learn why leading global organizations such as GE, Lockheed Martin, JPL, and IBM rely on Tom Sawyer Software for graph visualization and analysis solutions.
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
