TempStars Opens for Business in Boston, Creating ‘Opportunities for Dental Hygienists and Assistants’
TempStars uses web and mobile technology to facilitate direct connections between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists.
This will create many new opportunities for dental hygienists and assistants in Boston that weren’t there before.”TORNOTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest-growing and #1 rated dental temping and hiring service, announced today that it is expanding into Boston, making it the second market in the United States that TempStars has moved into after the state of Pennsylvania earlier this summer.
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
“This will create many new opportunities for dental hygienists and assistants in Boston that weren’t there before,” said Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentists and Founder/CEO of TempStars. “Our platform has reshaped the marketplace in Canada, efficiently connecting hygienists and assistants directly with dental offices, without the hassles of a traditional agency. We’re already starting to see similar results in Pennsylvania.”
Since 2015, TempStars has been using web and mobile technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. It also provides an innovative job board service that helps dental offices hire the best candidate for permanent and contract positions. “It’s like Netflix for dental hiring,” added Dr. Younger.
“For dental professionals looking for temporary work, we empower them - giving them flexibility with their work-life balance and a chance to earn an above-average hourly rate,” said Dr. Younger. “For those seeking their dream job, we provide dental job-seekers with an opportunity to find a great position and build a career at a top dental office.”
Dental hygienists and assistants in Boston can learn more and sign up here.
For the moment in Boston, TempStars is focusing on building their membership of dental hygienists and assistants. Shortly thereafter, TempStars will launch an ambitious campaign for dental offices that want to find a great dental temp, and hire the best to their teams. To be alerted as to when the services will be available, dental offices should go here, www.tempstars.com.
Dr. Younger added that he looks forward to expanding rapidly into other markets. “We’re getting requests from all over the U.S. to bring our service to these new areas. Until now, dental professionals and offices in the United States did not have an option like TempStars - committed to catering to the specific needs of the dental industry in such a responsive and service-oriented manner,” he said. “That means we have a wonderful opportunity to bring efficiency and opportunity to the dental industry all across America.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. Connecting more than 9,500 dental professional members with over 3,800 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
