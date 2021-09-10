Gov. Wolf Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Five PA State Parks in September

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are partnering to hold ​COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five state parks across the commonwealth to help expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The best and fastest way for us to protect the people in our communities who can’t get vaccinated yet – including children under 12 – and to end the pandemic is to get every eligible Pennsylvanian vaccinated. That’s why we are putting our efforts into increasing vaccination rates in Pennsylvania communities,” Gov Wolf said. “Partnering with DCNR to provide these unique vaccination opportunities is a great way for us to ensure that communities have convenient access to vaccines, and it’s one more way we can help ensure our park communities are as safe as possible.”

The ​COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the designated days below:

• Beltzville State Park (Carbon County): Saturday, September 11

• Shikellamy State Park (Union/Northumberland Counties): Saturday, September 18

• Codorus State Park (York County): Sunday, September 19

• Keystone State Park (Westmoreland County): Saturday, September 25

• Nockamixon State Park (Bucks County): Saturday, September 25

These parks were selected because they are high use park visitation areas with good general vehicle access, adequate outdoor space, and easy park pedestrian access.

“The Department of Health is partnering with many organizations and entities to make it a priority to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Today, we can add several state parks to that list for increased vaccination opportunities to meet people where they are. If you have already been vaccinated, thank you for taking the step to protect yourself, your loved ones, and all those around you from COVID-19. If you have not yet done so, take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccination being offered at the five state parks across the commonwealth.”

Clinics will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For those who receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, second dose appointments will be scheduled at the State Health Center closest to where the recipient lives. Those due for a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose at a state park vaccine clinic as well.

There is no cost to get the vaccine at one of the clinics. Identification and insurance are preferred but not required. Those seeking the vaccine should be prepared to answer health related questions and must sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

“DCNR is proud to partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to help raise Pennsylvania’s vaccination rate,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The outdoors have been important in helping Pennsylvanians maintain their physical and mental health, and these vaccine clinics are yet another way we can help people get through this pandemic.”

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

Those with questions about the vaccine clinics are urged to contact the state park hosting the clinic for more information.