NHIA to Publish Scholarly Journal for Infusion Therapies
In 2022, NHIA will launch a new peer review publication, Infusion Journal, which will publish 3 times each year.ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) announces that in 2022 it will launch a new peer-review publication, Infusion Journal. This new scholarly journal will feature independent research and studies related to infused therapies, patient outcomes, medication safety, economic analyses, and case studies. NHIA will publish Infusion Journal 3 times per year, and it will initially mail as a supplement to INFUSION magazine, the National Home Infusion Association’s flagship publication.
NHIA, through its 501(c)(3) affiliate National Home Infusion Foundation (NHIF), has renewed its focus on the importance of research and evidence-based practice for the past decade. NHIF has published several research studies resulting from the collection of industry-wide, standardized data on patient satisfaction, reasons for discontinuation of home infusion services, and experiences with the administration of COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies. Infusion Journal will encourage individual clinicians to conduct independent research and submit the results for publication.
“Our provider organizations are operating in a unique and growing health care sector that is underrepresented in the academic-style publishing arena,” observes NHIA’s President and CEO Connie Sullivan, BSPharm. “With the publication of Infusion Journal, NHIA will make data-driven clinical and policy-related findings available to the many disciplines involved in delivering infusion therapies in a variety of settings.”
To learn more about submitting articles to Infusion Journal, visit www.InfusionJournal.com.
NHIF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to advance the home and specialty infusion field and to support the enhancement of patient care and patient outcomes through leadership, research, and education. Established by the National Home Infusion Association, the Foundation is founded on the belief that delivering the highest quality infusion care to patients is at the heart of the field. Through education and research, the Foundation will strive to build upon the solid groundwork established by the industry more than 30 years ago.
NHIA is a trade association that represents companies that provide infusion therapy to patients in their homes, as well as companies that manufacture and supply infusion and specialty pharmacy products. The association’s mission is to provide advocacy, education, and resources to the home and specialty infusion community so the patients they serve can lead healthy, independent lives. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home setting. For more information, visit www.nhia.org.
###
Jeannie Counce
National Home Infusion Association
+1 406-600-2649
jeannie.counce@nhia.org