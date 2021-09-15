Twocanoes Software Releases Innovative Smart Card Solution for iPhone/iPad
First ever smart card solution for iPhone and iPad enables use with Safari, VPN, Wireless
We are excited to bring this unique and powerful solution to smart card users and organizations who love the iPhone and iPad as much as we do.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twocanoes Software today released Smart Card Utility 3 for iOS and iPadOS, an innovative solution for using smart cards with iPhone and iPad in secure environments. Smart Card Utility enables built-in apps, such as Safari, to authenticate with smart cards to a wide variety of websites and apps.
Twocanoes Software today also released two smart card readers for iPhone and iPad to provide a full smart card solution for individuals and organizations deploying iPhones and/or iPads in their environments. Both readers include the Smart Card Utility software to empower smart card authentication on any iPhone or iPad introduced since 2015.
Smart Card Utility for iPhone and iPad is designed for individuals and organizations in government, health care, energy, and other secure environments to use existing smart cards for authentication on iPhone and iPad, including the iPad Pro. Smart Card Utility for iPhone and iPad supports both wireless and wired readers; it is also fully compatible on all iPad Models with USB-C connectors.
Using breakthrough technology to extend built-in applications and system services in iOS and iPadOS, Smart Card Utility unlocks the full potential of iPhone and iPad systems to connect to websites, Wi-Fi, VPN, and third party apps using existing smart cards.
Smart Card Utility for iOS and iPadOS provides smart card Single Sign-On (SSO) access to organization resources that support smart card authentication with their Identity Providers (IDP). Once a smart card is used for authentication to the IDP, no further authentication is required for authenticated websites and apps.
"We are excited to bring this unique and powerful solution to smart card users and organizations who love the iPhone and iPad as much as we do," said Timothy Perfitt, President of Twocanoes Software. "Active duty military, reservists, government workers, contractors, and anyone that uses a smart card can now authenticate right on their iPhone or iPad. We are thrilled to unlock this capability."
Smart Card Utility supports both USB-C and Bluetooth readers sold directly from Twocanoes Software as well as select third party readers and USB PIV keys. Both PIV and PIV-Transitional (CAC) cards are supported. More information on Smart Card Utility at twocanoes.com.
