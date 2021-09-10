Submit Release
Emerge and Rise Business Incubator Announces Partnership with Local Media Company Monocle, LLC

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business creative media firm, Monocle, LLC. These companies are devoted to bringing other small businesses quality branding and marketing opportunities.

Monocle, LLC supplies small to mid-market businesses with multimedia design and marketing services. They specialize in but are not limited to, the industries of film, art, design, and technology. This team’s passion for the industry shows in how they’ve led the companies they work with to market-based advantages like revenue growth and positive brand identities. From the first consultation to the final touch, they are committed to ensuring the quality and success of each project that they take on. Combining these efforts with Emerge and Rise, local businesses can expect to see more readily available opportunities.

“Since the beginning of Monocle’s journey in the industry, it has always been the goal to become successful, of course. But as we have progressed I see now that this dream has become the means to fulfill a much more important vision; To help other founders recognize their own potential and use their creative passions as their own drive to achieve their dreams,” said Javier Rubio, CEO, and founder of Monocle, LLC. Rubio has twelve years of experience in the film and art industry and is always looking for opportunities to share his expertise, encourage fellow entrepreneurs, and support the progression of the small business community nationwide.

Emerge and Rise is a small business incubator dedicated to encouraging the prosperity of economically challenged entrepreneurs. As their new partner and generous sponsor, VenturePoint is sharing in this valuable mission to give founders across the San Antonio, TX area the education and networking prospects they need to succeed.

Lina Rugova
Emerge and Rise, Inc.
+1 210-880-9330
