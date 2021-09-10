Submit Release
VIRTUAL TRAINING: Suicide Prevention Curriculum Lessons Training

Join the Maine Department of Education and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Maine for a 2-part virtual training!

  • Wed., Sept. 22nd, 8:00am – 12:00pm
  • Wed., Sept. 29th, 12:00pm – 3:30pm

It is a great opportunity to safely and economically attend this vitally important curriculum unit. Attendees MUST commit to both sessions. Gatekeeper Training is a pre-requisite, (may be registered in an upcoming workshop). For more Info on Gatekeeper Training access NAMI Maine’s event calendar.

School staff will be prepared to implement suicide prevention lessons through foundational information and engagement in learning content and strategies in the curriculum lessons.

No cost, and materials are provided.

The training will cover the Middle School Stress Management and Suicide Prevention Lessons and Lifelines Lessons.

(Registration closes Friday Sept. 17 to allow time to prepare materials.)

Direct questions to Amanda Bouffard, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, (207) 622-5767, ext. 2318.

