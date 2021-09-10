Submit Release
FY 21-22 Talent Development Applications 

In an effort to minimize the workload for our schools during the 2021-2022 school year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will not require a Talent Development (G/T) application for school units  continuing their programming in substantially the same format as school year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. 

Subsidy allocations for school units with approved programs will be calculated using the same methodology, comparing budget costs to actual costs, therefore it is important that school units enter their financial data in the NEO Financial module, per the model chart of accounts for Gifted and Talented programs, available at the following link in the “Regular Instruction” box:  https://www.maine.gov/doe/funding/accounting/handbook. 

If your Gifted and Talented Coordinator is unsure of what constitutes an allowable cost or if your business office is unsure of what constitutes an allowable cost for State subsidy, please refer to Rule Chapter 104 or contact andrea.logan@maine.gov. 

If a school unit did not have an approved program in school year 2020-2021, but plans to have one in school year 2021-2022, please contact andrea.logan@maine.gov or you can visit https://www.maine.gov/doe/mtss/funding/gpa/gt for more information. 

