Glenna Gonzalez Has Been Designated as the Community Organizer In Morrisville NC for GEW 2021

The closing of so many businesses and the loss of jobs brought on by COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for those of us in a position to help.” — Jonathan Ortmans, President of GEN

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenna Gonzalez, CEO and CMO of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) on November 8-14 by hosting several activities along with other Morrisville, NC and Durham, NC community leaders. GEW is an international movement, powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, dedicated to making it possible for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. "The closing of so many businesses and the loss of jobs brought on by COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for those of us in a position to help," said Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN. "This Global Entrepreneurship Week, we are celebrating some of the world's most creative, innovative, and resilient citizens – and supporting them to become part of a better, more sustainable and more equitable post-pandemic world."

Each November, GEW celebrates and empowers millions of entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially individuals who face barriers or who have never considered the idea of launching a startup. Globally, more than 10 million people take part in thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and give them the knowledge, experience, and connections they need to succeed. A record 180 countries will take part in GEW 2021. To view participating countries and organizations, or to learn more about Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021, visit www.gew.co.

Glenna Gonzalez feels that garnering participation for this event will be an opportunity to particularly encourage and support struggling startups and small business owners as they continue to discover effective business strategies for growth and sustainability. Ms. Gonzalez coached and mentored individuals and small business owners across the country in her previous positions as a contractor for several Fortune 500 companies. She founded JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting to become a mentor and support where anyone who is thinking of starting a business or is a small business owner can get assistance with essential tasks and get the resources and referrals that they need for business efficiency and effectiveness. She is currently working with several authors and book publishers as a Publicist, a new role she is finding very rewarding.

