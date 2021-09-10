Kringlie honored with Pioneer Award

On Sept. 9, Governor Doug Burgum recognized 12 recipients in various categories as those who go above and beyond to serve North Dakotans and deliver on our shared purpose to Empower People, Improve Lives and Inspire Success. The 12 honorees were selected from over 900 nominations.

The Pioneer Award for Excellence in Innovation was presented to Karen Kringlie, Director of Juvenile Court for Unit 2, for her work to modernize the juvenile justice system, including championing changes in state law that provide children and families with the services and supports they need and reduce unnecessary interactions with the juvenile justice system to improve outcomes later in life.

Karen was part of the team involved with HB 1035 which was a re-write of the section of North Dakota Century Code pertaining to the juvenile court. Besides being involved in drafting the legislation, Karen prepared and presented many hours of testimony before the legislature and also worked on developing and delivering training to judges and justice partners throughout the state.