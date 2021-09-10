Grow Where Poppies Go
An unlikely friendship that tells the bittersweet story of growing up and growing oldCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singing, laughing, and playing ensue when a carefree schoolgirl and a caring elderly lady meet and form an unexpected bond.
After moving to a small town, Sarah is eager to meet new friends. She finds one in an elderly lady Granny Brannigan, who hands chocolate cookies to children after school each day. As their friendship grows, Granny also gifts Sarah with poppy seeds. This is much to Sara’s delight since she has always loved poppies, especially in the springtime. “Look at those poppies!” she would always shout.
Sarah and Granny grow the poppies together. As the poppies grow, so does Sarah’s compassion for someone like Granny who is elderly and needs help. Along with the poppies, Sarah herself grows from an easygoing, playful girl to a tenderhearted and mature human being.
Foreword Review writes about "The Poppies on the Hill," “Attractively illustrated, the book makes use of appropriately somber colors, including muted shades of red, orange, white, and purple for its flowers. Its figures have a nostalgic quality.” They add that the book is “a heartfelt picture book that tenderly addresses human life cycles.”
Theodore “Ted” Landkammer has told his three children and now six grandchildren great stories to remember for the last 30 years. He now shares the same gift of storytelling for other children to read and enjoy and has penned other books entitled "I Wish I Had an Elephant" and "Buffy the Butterfly." He is happily married to wife Dolores Landkammer. They are residing in Santa Cruz, California.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter