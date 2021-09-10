Tim C. FitzGerald Named To New York Life’s 2021-2022 Agent Advisory Board of Directors
SHREVEPORT, LA, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim FitzGerald has been named to New York Life’s 2021-2022 Agent Advisory Board of Directors (ABD). The ABD is an elite group of 16 agents who meet with the company’s executive leaders to provide their perspectives on corporate strategic initiatives based on their experience in the insurance and financial services industry and running among the most successful agent practices in the country.
To qualify to serve on the ABD, an agent must have achieved the once-in-a-career title of Council President – the highest honor bestowed annually on any New York Life Insurance Company financial professional nationwide. Agents earn this honor by an annual ranking (through production) from July 1 to June 30 as the top producer among New York Life’s more than 12,000 licensed agents, while adhering to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. ABD members must also continue to rank among the top 4 percent of New York Life’s field force annually.
Tim C. FitzGerald has his Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) degree and is an accreted Estate Planner (AEP), both from the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Tim owns and operates TFG Financial LLC., an insurance and financial services company in Shreveport, LA.
