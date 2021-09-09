Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,237 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Commemorates 20th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks

On Saturday, our nation will observe the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Today, in honor of the lives lost on September 11, and in commemoration of 20 years of grief, remembrance and healing, Governor Tom Wolf released a video message to Pennsylvanians.

View Governor Wolf’s Message

In remembrance of the victims of the attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The United States Flag and the Commonwealth Flag shall remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Commemorates 20th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.