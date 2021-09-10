Submit Release
Through the Children’s Lens and a Butterfly’s Wings

Buffy The Butterfly

How two granddaughters inspired a storyteller to write his second nature-inspired storybook

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to his granddaughters Sophia and Isabella, Landkammer can continually see the world in color and allure and in hope and happiness. In his new book "Buffy the Butterfly," storyteller and doting grandfather, Landkammer immortalizes his granddaughters’ imaginative minds and love for butterflies.

Just like Buffy and other little kids, the twins love fun and adventure and would often wonder if every time they see a butterfly in their grandmother’s yard, it was Buffy playing with them, exclaiming, “I wonder if that is Buffy!”

Inside Landkammer’s book, other kids get to tag along in Buffy the Butterfly’s fun and exciting adventures. Readers of all ages get to explore the bountiful beauty of nature and God’s creation.

WebWire called "Buffy the Butterfly “ equally charming, beautifully illustrated page-turner in his latest children’s book” along with Landkammer’s other title "The Poppies on the Hill."

Theodore “Ted” Landkammer has told his three children and now six grandchildren great stories to remember for the last 30 years. He now shares the same gift of storytelling for other children to read and enjoy and has penned another book entitled "I Wish I Had an Elephant." He is happily married to wife Dolores Landkammer. They are residing in Santa Cruz, California.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

You just read:

