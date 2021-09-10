Mysterious BitcoinZ Rolls out Contest for its Historic Halving Event

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Contest at STEX Bitcoin Halving Comparision to BitcoinZ (BTCZ)

In honor of BitcoinZ Halving, which occurs October 10th 2021, the BitcoinZ Team is throwing a huge Trading Contest on STEX Exchange!

I expect the ZK-SNARKs to be a significant revolution as they permeate the mainstream world over the next 10-20 years.” — Vitalic Buterin

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of BitcoinZ Halving, which occurs October 10th 2021, the BitcoinZ Team is throwing a huge Trading Contest on STEX Exchange!The contest will Start at 9:00 GMT Friday September 10, 2021 and run for 10 days! To Trade in the Contest, Log in your STEX Account and start buying BitcoinZ today: https://stex.com/ Both Trade Pairs BTC/BTCZ and LTC/BTCZ are included in this Trading Contest! Offers $2,500 in Prizes!💲 Top Prize is $500 for First Place with prizes for top 20 traders! In addition, you can Enter your Guess of what the Closing Price of BTCZ will be on Halving Date, this winner will Receive $500 for the closest guess!BitcoinZ is a 4 year old Crypto project that is community driven, with no PreMine, no ICO and no Developer Fees! It has been rumored BitcoinZ was created by the Famous zkSNARKs, (though no one really knows who created BitcoinZ which adds to the Mystery) this crypto project has a mysterious history and a bright future. The zkSNARKs wanted to create a "Gift to the World" by fixing the problems associated with Bitcoin while adding privacy and security. They created the 21 Billion supply with a particular goal of achieving a $1 price and allowing everyone in the world to hold at least one coin.BitcoinZ hit an all time high on January 9, 2018 of $0.033584 a whopping 6,850% higher than the price at the time of this writing!!! There is a great online Calculator here: BTCZ-Calculator to calculate your potential Returns!Historically, shortly after halving occurs, the price of a crypto asset increases. 🚀 This has happened in every case with Bitcoin and we believe the same will happen with BitcoinZ. By reducing the supply of coins into the marketplace by Half, the supply greatly reduces and law of supply and demand kicks in.....usually producing Higher Values! Will BitcoinZ Halving Drive the price back to its all-time high? Or maybe even Higher? We believe we will see new All-Time Highs in the near future.In addition, many crypto projects are talking about moving to POS, as those coins become no longer mineable, crypto miners will look for alternative coins like BitcoinZ to mine. Historically, more miners drive up difficulty, higher difficulty drive up the crypto asset price. ⛏️ We believe in the very near future more miners will start mining BitcoinZ therefore driving up the price!The BitcoinZ core developer team is strong and growing. They have quietly been building on their Blockchain for 4 years and its only a matter of time before people start to take notice. Most of the Core Developers have been involved with the project since the beginning and have deep knowledge in zkSNARK technology and are determined to change the world.On September 1, 2021 Vitalic Buterin founder of Ethereum Tweeted: "I expect the ZK-SNARKs to be a significant revolution as they permeate the mainstream world over the next 10-20 years." BitcoinZ is Built on this Technology and the core BitcoinZ Developers are Experts at building on this technology. The Future of BitcoinZ is Bright. Interested in joining the BitcoinZ developer team? Join the DISCORD today!Currently under the Radar, BitcoinZ is a project you will not want to miss, its your opportunity to get involved in a project that has 4 years of infrastructure built but trading at a start-up value!Enter the Contest and Buy BitcoinZ on STEX Today!Good Luck and Happy Trading!

👇How to Buy BTCZ with Credit Card on STEX👇