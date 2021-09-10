Retina Consultants of America Announces Addition of Tennessee Retina
Tennessee Retina Joins Elite National Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes another leading retina group, Tennessee Retina. The addition of Tennessee Retina marks RCA’s first entry into Tennessee and the surrounding region. Tennessee Retina is the largest and most established retina practice in middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, with nine locations that include Nashville, Bowling Green, and Crossville.
“We enthusiastically welcome our outstanding colleagues and friends from Tennessee Retina to the RCA family,” said Dr. Philip Ferrone, President-Elect of the American Society for Retinal Specialists, and physician for Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY, an existing RCA partner practice.
The physicians of Tennessee Retina are active in local, national, and international ophthalmologic and vitreoretinal professional societies and have authored more than 325 papers, books, and scientific articles. Additionally, all 10 of its physicians completed their residency and/or fellowship training at one of the top 10 ophthalmology programs in the country, according to the US News and World Report 2018 Best Hospitals Rankings.
As part of its commitment to advancing knowledge and providing the most current evidence-based medical care, Tennessee Retina is involved in many multicenter national and international clinical trials. In these trials, the physicians study new treatments for a variety of eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and vein occlusion.
“The physicians of Tennessee Retina are delighted to join Retina Consultants of America,” said Dr. Carl Awh, physician for Tennessee Retina and President of the American Society for Retinal Specialists. “We are confident that an alliance of dedicated retina specialists will create an entity much greater than the sum of its parts.”
“Our mission at Tennessee Retina has always been to provide unsurpassed care to our patients and to advance the field of retina,” said Dr. Awh. “Partnering with longtime colleagues and friends who share the same mission is a tremendous opportunity.”
With existing partner practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota, and California, and plans for further geographic expansion, the addition of Tennessee Retina advances RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructures and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com.
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA alongside its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
Andrea Morgan
+1 917-213-5506
email us here
