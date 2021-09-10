(Updated) Double Fatal Sheldon 21A203546

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2021 Approximately 0136 hours

STREET: Rt 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Between Woods Hill Rd and Mill St

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bethanie Therrien

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Berkshire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal X2, 1 in critical

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/10/2021 at approximately 0136 hours Troopers from the St Albans State

Police Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Rt 105 in Sheldon.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found 2 occupants of the vehicle

deceased and another occupant in critical condition. Members of the Vermont

State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assisted with

the investigation.

Initial investigation found that the only vehicle involved in the crash, was

traveling East bound on Rt 105 in Sheldon. The vehicle crossed the center of the

roadway and went over an embankment on the west bound lane side of Rt 105. The

vehicle struck several trees. Bethanie Therrien age 22 and Colby Reynolds age 21

passed away on scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.

One of the passengers was transported to UVM Medical Center in critical

condition.

Currently the investigation is still active.

Sheldon Fire Department, AmCare Rescue and Swanton Police Department assisted

with the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St Albans State

Police Barracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint N/A T23 VSA N/A

LODGED N/A - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.