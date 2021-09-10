Musings of a Poet
Discover what goes inside the mind of a poetCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Lambertson, author and educator, returns to the literary industry with the third edition of "Feelings from My Heart and Soul II". Raised in an artistically-gifted family, Andrea has always been a handmaiden for the creative arts. Each member of the Lambertson family has their creative fortes, and Andrea found hers in poetry and education. With "Feelings from my Heart and Soul," Andrea puts into words her awareness of nature, her own life, and the world in its entirety.
The next paragraph is what The US Review of Books has to say about "Feelings from My Heart and Soul."
“Reflecting on the beauty of nature and the need for companionship, the author of this collection of poetry presents dozens of selections designed to lay her heart out in full expression. Describing in dancing prose the change of seasons, life in upstate New York, and various emotions across the spectrum, each poem serves as a platform from which the author can speak her mind. Always grateful, if not occasionally melancholy or wistful, the poet weaves her verse skillfully, and oftentimes the silver lining of a sad moment or the natural joy of appreciation is captured on every page. Complete with full-page illustrations with soft colors and a relation to the themes of the poems themselves, this is a cozy, personal journey through the author’s perspectives and emotions that is perfect for any time of the year.”
