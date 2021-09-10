Poetry in Motion
A collection of inner thoughts from the heart and soulCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you are a member of a family whose core values include creativity, you are bound to have lots of emotions that need to be expressed in a very artistic way. And this expression cannot be contained in just one manner or medium. The feelings of each member of such a family need to be expressed, and in a variety of ways. This is exactly what author Andrea Lambertson has relayed in her book, “Feelings from My Heart and Soul”.
Andrea shares the gift that her entire family has: the gift of artistic creativity. This gift has enhanced her methods of teaching–she is a very creative educator with degrees that include a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and a Master of Education degree from Cambridge College–to their fullest potentials. In addition to teaching, and now writing poetry, Andrea also enjoys doing volunteer work, swimming, playing sports, and has many other outlets for her creative spirit.
Her book is one such creative outlet. It contains a collection of Andrea’s inner thoughts and feelings in poetry form, and is exactly what the title says—each piece is definitely from her heart and soul. She covers numerous topics and expresses her insights on them in beautifully written lines, while sharing a very specific message. This message is one of thanksgiving. She believes that we need to be thankful for every day, and that we need to appreciate what we have in life, regardless of what the world throws our way.
If you are in need of a pick-me-up, or simply enjoy poetry on your downtime, then this book is definitely for you. Get your own copy right now!
