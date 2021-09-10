Language of the Soul
A wonderful journey narrated through poetryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether it is about a tragic ending or a celebration of a new beginning, poetry, nonetheless, is a source of companionship and solace to both the poet and the readers, and its distinctive style and rhythm, which gives more intensity to feelings and ideas, is a sure way to connect with others. And Andrea Lambertson, an author and educator, uses poetry to its full scale and writes "Feelings from My Heart and Soul II" to express, reconnect with herself, form an intangible bond with others, and memorialize both the grand and simple moments of her life.
Andrea Lambertson was raised in a family where everyone is artistically gifted, and her creative approach to teaching and writing was her forte. She is a graduate of Boston University and Cambridge College. Currently, Andrea volunteers at the Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York, while also being a part of the Grants Committee for the Greene County Council on the Arts. She initially wrote Feelings from My Heart and Soul II to channel her hurt and frustration over the dissolution of her marriage. But then, it became this wistful collection of poems observing the change of seasons, life in upstate New York, and an exploration of various emotions across the spectrum.
"Always grateful if not occasionally melancholy or wistful, the poet weaves her verse skillfully, and oftentimes the silver lining of a sad moment or the natural joy of appreciation is captured on every page. Complete with full-page illustrations with soft colors and a relation to the themes of the poems themselves, this is a cozy, personal journey through the author’s perspectives and emotions that is perfect for any time of the year," says The US Review of Books.
To keep yourself inspired all year round, get yourself a copy of "Feelings from My Heart and Soul II: A Wonderful Journey of a Poet".
