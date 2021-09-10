Words from Within
A poet’s expression of her emotions and feelingsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An artist, especially one who has lived with a family made up of creatives all her life, will end up expressing her inner feelings and emotions in a variety of ways. In the case of author Andrea Lambertson, an accomplished educator and all-around artist, her artistic expression is in the form of poetry, as evidenced in her book "Feelings from My Heart and Soul". In this collection of her works, the reader will get to know Andrea’s inner feelings through her emotions that she has put to paper for everyone to enjoy.
Andrea and the entire Lambertson family are gifted with creativity in all ways. Her parents, a dentist and a cook, and her siblings, a musician and dancer, all express their creativity through art, as does she. Andrea herself is an educator, with a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and a Master of Education degree from Cambridge College; she is also a writer and poet. The creativity she has been gifted with has also granted her a unique approach to her teaching that can also be seen in her written works.
"Feelings" is Andrea opening her inner-self up for the world to see, presented as a collection of beautifully written poems about all sorts of topics. She talks about everything, from events like Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and Easter, to sharing her thoughts about picking oneself up, the value of having patience, thoughts about a friend, and so on. She talks about anything and everything under the sun, and uses emotion-driven poetry to express her thoughts and feelings.
Fans and lovers of poetry will enjoy picking this book up at any time. Buy your copy now!
