Life in Silence

A Walk in My Moccasins: Memoirs of a Deaf Physician

A chronicle of the life of a deaf doctor

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All our senses are essential to living our lives to the fullest. The loss of one can greatly affect the way we perceive the world and in turn, the rest of our lives. Now, imagine being someone whose profession is so crucial in today’s world, but one of your senses is impaired. In "A Walk in My Moccasins: Memoirs of a Deaf Physician" by author Dr. Justus Peters, you’ll experience exactly that as you learn what it is like to be a physician without the sense of hearing.

Dr. Peters is clinically deaf, but his disability merely gave him a stronger drive to achieve his goals and become a very skilled, well-rounded physician. He is based in Glen Rose, Texas, but also treats “Pediatrics to Geriatrics” in Pecan Plantation in Granbury. Not only is Dr. Peters a successful medical professional, he is also a husband and father to many children, which includes two children, two doggy babies, three cat kids, and a fish! And as if he wasn’t busy enough, Dr. Peters is also an active blogger.

Dr. Peters’ book is not just about what it feels like to be without hearing. His writing also gives the readers a sense of hope and inspiration. In between putting the readers in his shoes and making them feel what it is like to be deaf–describing each moment as similar to being underwater and unable to hear anything clearly–are sections that reveal the doctor’s inner thoughts and emotions.

In the end, the book is all about uplifting the human spirit and giving hope amidst the challenges life brings. It is a must have for fans of overcoming hardships. Be sure to get your own copy!


