Creating Hope Through Action: World Suicide Prevention Day 2021
Around 700,000 people die by suicide every year, with over 75% of suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries.WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around 700,000 people die by suicide every year, with over 75% of suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries. Suicide is a global concern and a serious public health issue in every country; however suicides are preventable. By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide and encouraging well informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world.
World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on 10 September every year, exists as a platform to raise awareness of suicide and to promote preventative measures with the aim to reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts globally.
This year, the International Association for Suicide Prevention urges action; by encouraging understanding, reaching in and sharing experiences we can signal to people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope. ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us; that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.
‘Compassion, trust and empathy go a long way in supporting someone contemplating suicide. We must all take action to promote hope and to strive for a world where fewer people die by suicide.’ Says IASP President Professor Rory O’Connor.
Media talent: Professor Rory O’Connor: has a long-standing interest in suicide research and prevention; he has been working in the field since 1994. He is Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Glasgow in Scotland and Past President of the International Academy of Suicide Research. Rory leads the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory (www.suicideresearch.info) at the University of Glasgow, one of the leading suicide and self-harm research groups in the UK.
Notes for editors:
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
World Suicide Prevention Day
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was first launched in 2003 on 10 September by IASP with the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The 10th of September each year has been designated as a way of focusing attention on the problems of suicide worldwide. Specific WSPD activities have taken place in over 70 countries with the purpose of raising awareness globally of suicidal behaviour. https://www.iasp.info/wspd2021/
Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/crisis-centres-helplines/
Journalists reporting on this subject are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;
https://www.who.int/mental_health/suicide-prevention/resource_booklet_2017/en/
Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf
