The Price of Revenge
A gripping tale of intrigueCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anger is a powerful emotion that often drives people to do things they might soon regret. It has motivated some of the most horrendous acts in the history of mankind, and those who act on these feelings often lead themselves to a point of no return. Anger can cause one to take another’s life, to cause harm or injury, or even just to cause destruction and mayhem for entertainment. Whatever the motivation, acting on one’s anger often leads to disaster, not just to the self but to others around them. Unfortunately for three seemingly unconnected individuals, they have just become the target for someone’s fury in “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee.”
David Estes has seen his fair share of people acting on their emotions during his career as a police officer in Seattle. He was also an infantry squad leader during a tour of duty in Vietnam prior to joining the police force. David has since retired to pursue his passion for writing, transforming his own feelings into tales of intrigue and mystery. A frequent traveler throughout his lifetime, he has met people from all walks of life whom he encountered while moving around a lot. Originally from La Grange, Georgia, Estes moved to Sturgis, South Dakota where he met his life partner, Evangeline Schwartz. He currently lives in Lewiston, Idaho, and focuses more on his writing career.
“The Rescue of Officer Morgan Lee” takes place in the middle of a murder case seemingly motivated by revenge that forces three seemingly unrelated individuals to work together to find out who carried out such a horrendous act. Following the trail of destruction and chaos, they come to know more about themselves and each other and why this mysterious individual brought all of them together for one final encounter.
What drives a man to revenge? What motivates a person to kill in cold blood? Chase the truth and find your answers in the intriguing tale of “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee” when you get a copy today!
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
