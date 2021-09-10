Spirals of Trouble
When things keep getting worseCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life has a way of throwing challenges at people that tests their strength of will and character. The saying often goes that things get worse before they get better and this usually turns out to be true for the people who stick around until the end. The perseverance and grit it takes to see things through usually pays off and those involved realize the happy ending they were chasing. But that’s usually the optimistic side of things because sometimes, things don’t always go as planned and in “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee”, three unlucky misfits find themselves in a seemingly endless string of misadventures.
David Estes is no stranger to trouble having spent a good portion of his life as a police officer in Seattle. Even before joining the force, he was an infantry squad leader on a tour of duty in Vietnam. He has since retired from police work. David Estes has been to many places and met many people thanks to moving around a lot. He moved to South Dakota at an early age where he met Evangeline Schwartz who would eventually become his wife. He has since settled down in Lewiston, Idaho where he pursues his writing to retell some of his experiences in a more creative way.
“The Rescue of Officer Morgan Lee” tells of three unfortunate individuals who constantly find themselves in compromising situations. Seemingly unrelated to one another, they find themselves caught up in a murder case. Following the trails of misfortune and intrigue, they realize how much of their situation was motivated by revenge and how at the end of it all, they are brought together for a final confrontation.
Will these three people make their way out of this murder case alive? What will they discover about this riveting tale of revenge? See for yourself and grab a copy of “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee today!”
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter