Digital Farming Market Size to Reach USD 9655.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% | Valuates Reports
Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Farming Market Statistics 2027
The global Digital Farming market size is projected to reach USD 9655.7 Million by 2027, from USD 3437.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2027.
Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer. These technologies can provide the agricultural industry with the tools and information to make more informed decisions and improve productivity.
Digital Farming Segmentation
By Type
• Software & Service
• Hardware
By Application
• Farmland & Farms
• Agricultural Cooperatives.
Key Companies
• BASF
• Bayer-Monsanto
• DowDuPont
• Syngenta-ChemChina
• KWS SAAT SE
• Simplot
• Netafim
• Yara International.
