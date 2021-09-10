UPDATE: Road Closure - VT Route 105 Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St.Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 105 in the area of Woods Hill Rd to the intersection of VT Route 105 and VT Route 78 in Sheldon is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.