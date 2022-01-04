CBB Analytics is Bringing Advanced Stats to College Basketball Teams

Teams can use CBB Analytics to automatically generate pre-game and post-game scouting reports

How one of the NBA's brightest data scientists has raised the bar for stats and analytics in college hoops.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a growing trend in sports and especially basketball for teams to become more analytical in finding a competitive edge. In the NBA, teams are rapidly growing their data teams to support coaches and front offices in their efforts to become more analytically driven. In college basketball, while coaches are seeking a similar edge via the use of stats and data, most schools do not have the same financial luxury that NBA teams have to spend big on top tech talent and beefy internal data teams.

Enter CBB Analytics (CBB), the sports statistics and analytics startup built for college basketball. CBB is founded by Nicholas Canova, who previously worked for both the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks as a Data Scientist. While working in the NBA, Canova saw the abundance of tools, data and resources that NBA teams had at their disposal. After a while, he decided to bring his talents back to college, opting out of the NBA in order to help the thousands of college coaches trying navigate the growing complexity of college basketball stats and analytics. The Company's first product - cbbanalytics.com - is a website designed specifically for coaches that are looking to utilize stats & data in a better way to improve their scouting and game planning. In just the Company's second season, several of the nation's top basketball programs are already subscribed, including Kentucky's and West Virginia's men's basketball programs, as well as UCLA and the defending champion Stanford Cardinal on the women's side.

Following the cancellation of March Madness in 2020 due to Covid, and due to major scheduling disruptions and financial challenges during the 2020 - 2021 season, CBB was made available at no charge to all Division-I teams last season. What coaches saw was a breakthrough in college basketball analytics, with the NCAA's best shot charts, most accurate lineup & player on-off statistics, and dozens of analytically-driven scouting reports to choose from. Furthermore, while most college basketball websites focus exclusively on Division-I men's basketball, CBB offers stats and analytics for both men's and women's basketball, across all of Division I, II and III basketball. That's more than 2,000 teams worth of stats and data. Although a subscription is now required to access Division-I stats on the platform, stats for Division-II and III schools remain available for free throughout the entirety of the 2021 - 2022 season. It took NBA teams years to adopt analytics and become more data-driven - CBB's yearlong free trial gives D-II and D-III coaches an opportunity to learn and to integrate a new stats resource into their team's day to day operations at no cost for the current season.

Technology continues to spread across sports as fast as it ever has, and basketball is expected to remain one of the major players throughout the current analytics movement. College basketball programs looking to ride the wave can now look to cbbanalytics.com as an industry-leading resource for relative and impactful data.