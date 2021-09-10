09/09/21-IUCN WORLD CONSERVATION CONGRESS PRESENTATIONS
Numerous presentations and leaders from around the world at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France emphasize the close connection between climate change mitigation and adaptation and biodiversity conservation. The win-win is nature-based solutions that address climate change and provide benefits to humans as well. Like in Hawai’i, communities are achieving this through reforestation, beach restoration, and herbivore fish protection.
This is a significant new tone, as we are all seeing fierce fires, drought, storms, floods, coastal erosion, and coral bleaching in our own back yards wherever we live.