Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Hosts Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security hosted the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony today. The Three Stars of Tennessee Award honors public servants who have­­ sacrificed their lives or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, Commissioner Jeff Long, State Senator Becky Massey (Knoxville), and Greg Mays, Director of the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security joined recipients, their family members and agency representatives to honor seven recipients with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award.”

“This event is special and important to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security,” Commissioner Jeff Long said. “Especially during these trying times, we are incredibly grateful for our brothers and sisters in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve the people of Tennessee. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and we are honored to present them with this award.”

During this ceremony, 18 first responders were recognized with First Responder awards for their heroic actions.

This ceremony has been a long-standing tradition in memory of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. State Senator Becky Massey spearheaded legislation to recognize law enforcement, firefighters and medical first responders who were either killed or suffered a career ending injury in the line of duty. The law (TCA 4-1-501) to allow for the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” passed during the 2014 legislative session.

The “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” honorees accompany this release, as well as a list of those individuals who received First Responder awards. Click here to watch a video recording of today’s ceremony.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###

Three Stars of Tennessee Award Honorees

Chief Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Spitzer

Rocky Top Fire Department

Officer Christopher “Scotty” Triplett

Memphis Police Department

Captain Anthony Jackson

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Toby Keiser

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Ray W. McCrary, Jr.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jeremy Smith

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Bobby R. Montgomery

Memphis Police Department

First Responder Recognition Recipients

Amanda L. Johnston, Loudon County E911

Investigator Brandon Glover, Knoxville Police Department

Investigator Brandon Stryker, Knoxville Police Departmen

“The Nashville 6”:

Sergeant Timothy Miller, Metro Nashville Police Department

Officer Tylor Luellen, Metro Nashville Police Department

Officer Amanda Topping, Metro Nashville Police Department

Officer Brenna Hosey, Metro Nashville Police Department

Officer James Wells, Metro Nashville Police Department

Officer Michael Sipos, Metro Nashville Police Department

Nashville Fire Department

Edwin Hogan, Cheatham County Emergency Management

Sergeant Eric Trout, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Major Terence D. Jackson, Memphis Police Department

Lieutenant Adrian Flagg, Shelby County Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Quinton Johnson, Shelby County Fire Department

Firefighter Jeremy Roberts, Shelby County Fire Department

Special Agent Forensic Scientist Kenna Icet, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Special Agent Forensic Scientist Heather Lenzy, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation