Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Hosts Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security hosted the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony today. The Three Stars of Tennessee Award honors public servants who have sacrificed their lives or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, Commissioner Jeff Long, State Senator Becky Massey (Knoxville), and Greg Mays, Director of the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security joined recipients, their family members and agency representatives to honor seven recipients with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award.”
“This event is special and important to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security,” Commissioner Jeff Long said. “Especially during these trying times, we are incredibly grateful for our brothers and sisters in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve the people of Tennessee. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and we are honored to present them with this award.”
During this ceremony, 18 first responders were recognized with First Responder awards for their heroic actions.
This ceremony has been a long-standing tradition in memory of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. State Senator Becky Massey spearheaded legislation to recognize law enforcement, firefighters and medical first responders who were either killed or suffered a career ending injury in the line of duty. The law (TCA 4-1-501) to allow for the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” passed during the 2014 legislative session.
The “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” honorees accompany this release, as well as a list of those individuals who received First Responder awards. Click here to watch a video recording of today’s ceremony.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.
Three Stars of Tennessee Award Honorees
Chief Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Spitzer
Rocky Top Fire Department
Officer Christopher “Scotty” Triplett
Memphis Police Department
Captain Anthony Jackson
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Toby Keiser
Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Ray W. McCrary, Jr.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Jeremy Smith
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Bobby R. Montgomery
Memphis Police Department
First Responder Recognition Recipients
Amanda L. Johnston, Loudon County E911
Investigator Brandon Glover, Knoxville Police Department
Investigator Brandon Stryker, Knoxville Police Departmen
“The Nashville 6”:
- Sergeant Timothy Miller, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Officer Tylor Luellen, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Officer Amanda Topping, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Officer Brenna Hosey, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Officer James Wells, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Officer Michael Sipos, Metro Nashville Police Department
Nashville Fire Department
Edwin Hogan, Cheatham County Emergency Management
Sergeant Eric Trout, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Major Terence D. Jackson, Memphis Police Department
Lieutenant Adrian Flagg, Shelby County Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Quinton Johnson, Shelby County Fire Department
Firefighter Jeremy Roberts, Shelby County Fire Department
Special Agent Forensic Scientist Kenna Icet, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Special Agent Forensic Scientist Heather Lenzy, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation