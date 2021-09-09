Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet September 16

Following the business meeting, Commission members will review the WYDOT employee satisfaction survey with the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center in the I-80 Room at the WYDOT-U Training Building.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.