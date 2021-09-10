New YouTube Series Highlights Natural Approaches To Balancing Parathyroid Hormone in Kidney Disease Sufferers

In this installment, Galarowicz of Healthykidneyinc. dives deep into diet recommendations for individuals with elevated parathyroid hormone and kidney disease.

Galarowicz urges viewers to get their parathyroid (PTH) levels tested and offers the following advice if levels come back high. Starting with diet, the first step should be lowering protein intake.” — Robert Galarowicz

This new Youtube video about dietary and supplemental recommendations for elevated parathyroid hormone and kidney disease offers vital information for kidney disease sufferers.

This advice comes straight from renowned naturopath and nutritionist: Robert Galarowicz, Kidney Disease expert and founder of Healthy Kidney Inc.

This advice comes straight from renowned naturopath and nutritionist: Robert Galarowicz, Kidney Disease expert and founder of Healthy Kidney Inc. Galarowicz is internationally known for success helping thousands of people understand how to properly care for their kidney health. He has personally gone through every stage of kidney disease, including kidney failure, two and a half years on dialysis and is currently living with a cadaver kidney transplant for well over a decade. Galarowicz’s Youtube channel, Healthy Kidney Inc, features hundreds of videos detailing the ins and outs of kidney health, and is uniquely tailored for people with kidney problems. With over 1.18 million channel views, it is safe to say people around the world tune in to Galarowicz.

Let us first introduce the reader to the parathyroid hormone- a system of four glands in the neck that make the hormones which control calcium in the blood. When affected by kidney disease, the parathyroid hormone can become inflamed and start over-producing. The excess hormone throws off the calcium balance in the body. This complication is called secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT). What follows is an accelerated loss of kidney function, and a much higher risk of cardiovascular and bone problems.

Now that the basics of SHPT have been covered, Galarowicz urges viewers to get their parathyroid (PTH) levels tested and offers the following advice if levels come back high. Starting with diet, the first step should be lowering protein intake. Less protein equals less stress on the kidney and lower PTH levels. Next, people should be aware of phosphate additives; phosphorus that's added to products for shelf-life stability. Because they are used to keep foods from expiring, these additives are common in many store-bought products. Some examples of phosphate additives are dicalcium phosphate, disodium phosphate, monosodium phosphate, phosphoric acid, and sodium phosphate. Anything with phosphate in it causes issues for the parathyroid hormone. People can have their phosphorus levels checked to make sure they are at a healthy level. Third, Galarowicz explains people with elevated parathyroid hormone should watch their dietary acid load. Animal based products such as meats, especially red meats, should be limited because of their acidic nature. Kidney-friendly fruits and vegetables can be enjoyed and are good for those with elevated PTH.

Along with diet, other tips can be implemented to manage an elevated parathyroid hormone in conjunction with kidney disease. Robert Galarowicz mentions maintaining adequate calcium levels as well as other lifestyle changes that can go a long way to facilitating better outcomes.

50 is the optimal PTH level in the blood, and should be used as a benchmark when testing as one gauges the effectiveness of the measures they are taking. Any and all changes to one’s diet and lifestyle should not be taken without prior consultation with a doctor.

The dietary tips mentioned here can go a long way in lowering an elevated parathyroid hormone.

What to Do About Elevated Parathyroid Hormone