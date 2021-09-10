Online Clothing Store Widebrisk Now Offering 10% Discount for New Customers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Widebrisk, an online store offering creative, durable and quality clothes for the modern woman, has announced it is offering a 10 percent discount for all new customers.
Widebrisk specializes in sexy clothes for all occasions at affordable prices. The site has a sexy style for any modern woman, from jeans to casual outfits to classy outfits. Top sellers include jumpsuits, mini dresses and high waist jeans. The store carries sizes small to XXL and a size chart is available on the website to assist with size selection. Each outfit on the site has a description that includes the recommended occasion, styling tips and garment care instructions.
Widebrisk has a 100 percent-secured payment portal and offers customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company has a best-price guarantee and fast delivery.
The clothing company was established in 2018 by Kenneth Okorie and his team. They set out on a mission to turn their passion for clothing into a store offering great clothing at a great value with great support.
“Our team is passionate about making it easier for you to shop superior products online. We care about your time, so we try our best to make your shopping experience pleasant, seamless and hassle-free,” said Laetitia, a salesperson for Widebrisk.
Okorie and the team at Widebrisk are also passionate about offering eco-friendly products. They work with manufacturers from around the world to produce environmentally friendly garments.
“Our goal is to make sure modern women have choices to expresses their beauty and femininity,” Okorie said.
For more information, to begin shopping now and to subscribe to their newsletter, visit widebrisk.com.
###
Media Relations
Widebrisk specializes in sexy clothes for all occasions at affordable prices. The site has a sexy style for any modern woman, from jeans to casual outfits to classy outfits. Top sellers include jumpsuits, mini dresses and high waist jeans. The store carries sizes small to XXL and a size chart is available on the website to assist with size selection. Each outfit on the site has a description that includes the recommended occasion, styling tips and garment care instructions.
Widebrisk has a 100 percent-secured payment portal and offers customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company has a best-price guarantee and fast delivery.
The clothing company was established in 2018 by Kenneth Okorie and his team. They set out on a mission to turn their passion for clothing into a store offering great clothing at a great value with great support.
“Our team is passionate about making it easier for you to shop superior products online. We care about your time, so we try our best to make your shopping experience pleasant, seamless and hassle-free,” said Laetitia, a salesperson for Widebrisk.
Okorie and the team at Widebrisk are also passionate about offering eco-friendly products. They work with manufacturers from around the world to produce environmentally friendly garments.
“Our goal is to make sure modern women have choices to expresses their beauty and femininity,” Okorie said.
For more information, to begin shopping now and to subscribe to their newsletter, visit widebrisk.com.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here