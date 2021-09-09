Glam Body Sugaring Boutiques in Queens and Jersey City Ensuring Safe Beauty Treatments During the Pandemic
Founder Monica Moyet has more than 15 beauty-related certifications and is a master estheticianNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Moyet’s Glam Body Sugaring Boutique is continuing to provide clients in the tri-state area with a memorable and comfortable beauty experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moyet, the boutique’s founder and CEO, has more than 10,000 clients along with more than 15 beauty-related certifications. She is also a master esthetician and master cosmetic tattoo artist, as well as an educator who has taught more than 500 students about sugaring, facials and permanent makeup, such as microblading and ombré brows.
Moyet started her skincare boutique, now with locations in Queens, New York and Jersey City, New Jersey, seven years ago with two goals in mind: giving women confidence and making expensive beauty treatments affordable and attainable to women from all walks of life.
Among the services she offers are facials, body treatments, teeth whitening, organic waxing, keratin lash lifts, vajacials, spray tanning, makeup application, vaginal steaming, intimate lightening, microblading, tattoo removing and more.
Moyet helps clients understand their skin and how to manipulate it to their advantage. She educates clients on different treatments and tailors a regimen based on their specific skin types and sensitivities, along with their hair type and texture.
“I am obsessed with sugaring hair removal, cosmetic tattooing and all things beauty,” Moyet said. “I live and breathe it all day, every day. I want to be the best all the time to my clients and will go to whatever means necessary to make sure that happens and stays the norm. My natural and scientifically proven skincare treatments are designed to nurture and deliver results, while our boutique studio ensures that each client receives the exclusive attention they deserve.”
Clients can enjoy services with a glass of champagne at Glam Body Sugaring Boutique, under the watchful eyes of Moyet, who ensures that everyone is safe amidst the pandemic during their glam beauty journey.
Moyet also offers classes on all of the services she provides.
