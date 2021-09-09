Brewster: Anti-Violence Efforts to Receive $2.6M State Aid

HARRISBURG – September 9, 2021 – Regional organizations aimed at reducing community violence and drug abuse have been awarded more than $2.6 million in state grants, with more help on the way, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

“These grants represent an installment on a long-term commitment to help groups in our communities continue their valuable work and to find new approaches and ideas to help residents feel safer in their communities,” Brewster said. “There will be more help available by the end of the year, and I urge organizations to begin the process of securing financing in this next round.”

Brewster, who fought for additional funding in the most recent state budget for anti-violence efforts, said applications for that new funding are now being accepted by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). To find out more on how to apply, click here.

Interested applicants can access application resources through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage under the “Grants & Funding” tab. PCCD is utilizing a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application. An informational webinar will also be hosted on September 14, at 11 a.m. for interested applicants.

The window to apply is open now through Friday, October 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the December 1, 2021 School Safety and Security Committee meeting, with projects slated to begin January 1, 2022.

The following organizations have been awarded funding through PCCD programs: