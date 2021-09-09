Brewster: Anti-Violence Efforts to Receive $2.6M State Aid

HARRISBURG – September 9, 2021 – Regional organizations aimed at reducing community violence and drug abuse have been awarded more than $2.6 million in state grants, with more help on the way, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.
“These grants represent an installment on a long-term commitment to help groups in our communities continue their valuable work and to find new approaches and ideas to help residents feel safer in their communities,” Brewster said. “There will be more help available by the end of the year, and I urge organizations to begin the process of securing financing in this next round.”
Brewster, who fought for additional funding in the most recent state budget for anti-violence efforts, said applications for that new funding are now being accepted by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). To find out more on how to apply, click here.
Interested applicants can access application resources through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage under the “Grants & Funding” tab. PCCD is utilizing a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application. An informational webinar will also be hosted on September 14, at 11 a.m. for interested applicants.
The window to apply is open now through Friday, October 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the December 1, 2021 School Safety and Security Committee meeting, with projects slated to begin January 1, 2022.
The following organizations have been awarded funding through PCCD programs:
- Brothers and Sisters Emerging – Community Programs – $150,000 Awarded through the JJDPC State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds
- Three Rivers Youth Inc. – LifeSkills Training Planning Project – $100,000 Awarded through the JJDPC Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds
- Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer – Allegheny County Jail MAT Methadone Program – $150,000 Awarded through the CJAC Opioid Response Funds
- Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer – Latent Prints Continuous Improvement Project – $9,853 Awarded through the CJAC Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds
- Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner – Firearms Examination Initiative – $224,945 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Allegheny Intermediate Unit – School- based and Community Outreach Program – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Center for Victims – Family and Community Support Team Funding – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Community Empowerment Association, Inc. – Gun Violence Prevention and Community-based Outreach Efforts – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Greater Valley Community Services – Violence Prevention in Braddock and Surrounding Areas – $200,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Healthy Village Learning Institute – Proactive Prevention and Intervention Processes through the P.O.W.E.R. (Positive Outcomes With Excuses Removed) Prevention Program – $211,680 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace – Peacemakers Street Outreach Intervention Initiative – $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- The Center that CARES – Enhancing the REACH Initiative Prevention Program – $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Voices Against Violence – Programing for Street Mediation, Conflict Resolution, and Restorative Justice Practices – $177,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Legacy Arts Project – Drums Not Guns Youth Art Apprenticeship Program – $205,750 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
- Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer – Decreasing Gun Violence through the CURE Model – $71,388 Awarded through the CJAC Gun Violence Reduction Funds