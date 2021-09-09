Cushing Law Offices Wins $2 Million Settlement for O’Hare International Airport Shuttle Driver
Plaintiff is a 46-year-old single mother of three and a grandmotherCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cushing Law Offices has announced it recently won a $2 million settlement for a shuttle driver at O’Hare International Airport who was hit and dragged by a bus. The case in question is Alejandrian Carrillo v. Peoria Charter Coach Company, which was filed in the circuit court of Cook County (IL) law division under case number 19 L 884.
The firm’s client, Alejandrina Carrillo, 46, a single mother of three and grandmother, had been a shuttle van driver for five years prior to the accident.
According to Carrillo’s attorney, firm principal Michael Cushing, our client lives in constant pain; will never be able to return to work; and is unable to perform many of the routine activities of daily living that most people take for granted.
Ms. Carrillo suffers from permanent chronic pain throughout her back, pelvis and right arm, plus a substantial loss of function of her right arm. Ms. Carrillo also suffers from a rare condition called symptom minimization, in which she underreports the magnitude and impact of her injuries. The symptoms are painfully there, she just wants to deny them.
Cushing said she tries to present herself as a positive person, a fighter and someone who
is not going to let this get the best of her, and finds it difficult and embarrassing to accept the impact of her injuries.
“This was a highly disputed liability case, and I am extremely pleased to be able to reach this
settlement, which will provide my client with financial security for the rest of her life,” said Cushing.
The accident occurred in January of 2019 about 8:45 p.m. as Carrillo was picking up customers in the airport’s Terminal 5. Video shows her entering the terminal in the center lane and driving around the back of a charter bus that was partially blocking the center lane.
She pulled in front of the bus and stopped as close as she could to the terminal. Carrillo was hit by the bus, which did not have a right turn signal on, after she exited the van to assist her customers with their luggage.
Moments after exiting the van, the bus began to move past Ms. Carrillo’s parked van and suddenly moved into Ms. Carrillo’s lane striking her and her parked van.
Cushing said this was the defendant driver’s first job driving a charter bus and that she had only driven the route six times.
“We recognize that our client’s need lawyers who they can trust. At this firm we are just as focused on achieving results in the courtroom as we are supporting our clients. Our clients can rest assured knowing that our’ number one priority is looking out for their best interest,” Cushing said.
