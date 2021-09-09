Submit Release
DATCP Accepting Applications for Second Round of 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2021

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for a second round of 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grants. DATCP encourages non-profit organizations, producer groups, government agencies, universities, and other agricultural organizations to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities and are due to DATCP by October 29, 2021.

Projects that focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education, or market development are eligible. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs, and more. Find a full list of eligible crops and more information about the program at www.ams.usda.gov/scbgp. DATCP will u​se a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects, with priority for projects featuring a COVID-19 relief component. DATCP will include the projects in Wisconsin's state plan and submit this to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval and funding.​

Projects can receive grant funds for up to three years in duration. Typical projects receive between $10,000 and $100,000. In anticipation of receiving funding, selected project contracts and work would begin in spring 2022.​

Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials, and supplies.

Grant information and application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SpecialtyCrops.aspx. For more information, contact DATCP Grants Specialist, Ryan Dunn, at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or (608) 590-7239.

