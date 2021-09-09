Submit Release
California Launches Dedicated Small Business Portal Ahead of National Small Business Week

CalOSBA Website Connects Small Businesses, Entrepreneurs, & Startups With Critical State Resources They Need to Succeed.

Sacramento, CA – California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business Economic Development (GO-Biz), today announced the launch of calosba.ca.gov – a website that connects California’s small business community with critical resources available through state-funded small business technical assistance program and other state resources.

“Small business is big business in the state of California and to that end, my department is meeting the needs of the more than 4 million small business owners by making resources easier to find, access, and use. Our new website can be thought of as a gateway to opportunity,” says Tara Lynn Gray, Director of CalOSBA.

Highlighting programs that help historically underserved small business groups is an important component of the CalOSBA website.

Small businesses make up 99.8% of businesses in California [1] and it is part of our mission to meet ALL small businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovative startups where they are and be the bridge to critical programs and resources available to meet their needs,” says Michelle Radmand, Deputy Director of CalOSBA.

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and startups can access the following information:

  • Small business technical assistance centers that offer specialized support for no-cost or at a low-cost
  • Financing information including state and federal capital programs and tax/credit incentive programs
  • Business Learning Center that helps business owners navigate the varying stages of the business development process
  • Permits, licenses, and regulations
  • Access to new markets, including e-commerce, international trade, and procurement and supply chain programs

For more information, visit calosba.ca.gov.

[1] U.S. SBA Office of Advocacy. 2021 California Small Business Profile ​

