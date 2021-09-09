Portland Area Entrepreneur Is a Prime Example of Who GEW 2021 is Meant to Inspire

GEW 2021 Stickers

Get Connected With the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem for GEW 2021

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Screen Printing has been helping businesses with growth development strategies for decades by using their industrial and technical printing skills in very interesting ways with much flexibility. Screen printing is the perfect solution for manufacturing businesses that need to imprint their brand on a variety of items, create a specialty printed item for an event or display, or print upon specialized materials other than paper. They can print on glass, metal, wood, plastics, pressure sensitive films, polycarbonate, and polyester. If you have an unusual shape to print on, a design that requires durable inks, or a problematic substrate, they have the solution. This year, they are printing stickers, banners, and other promotional items for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a collection of tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events in180+ countries each November aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. Some examples of activities being held are networking events or dinners where a small business group gathers to discuss successful practices, pitch contests, and most any activity that you can think of to inspire entrepreneurs. The website for the Global Entrepreneurship Week is https://www.genglobal.org/gew/about.

They are a family operation with decades of experience and a flexible approach to your needs. They can assist with design, concepts, technology and fabrication. The owners of Specialty Screen Printing, Ken and Linda Johnson, have been a tremendous asset to their customers by utilizing screen printing techniques that produce results for their customers. See one of the quotes from his website: “Ken at Specialty Screen Printing quickly turned around an order of stickers that I will be using in marketing packets for my personal history business. Working with Ken was easy and the stickers will be a fabulous giveaway. Thank you Specialty Screen Printing for professional service and for delivering my print job FAST!” Zoe Morrison- Digital Archiving Service

They offer a broad range of options for Marketers, in addition to those projects that they provide for Industrial, Technical and Manufacturing clients. Here are some, but not all, of the types of projects they do on a regular basis:

• Posters

• Window Decals

• Floor Graphics

• Table Tents

• Political and Real Estate Signs

• Bumper Stickers

• Machine Parts

• Electrical Covers

• Control Panels

• Membrane Switch Covers

• Specialty Product Printing

• Packaging

• Safety Labels and Signage

To further support new businesses, Specialty Screen Printing is offering a 15% discount on their already affordable services. No matter how big or small the project is, they can help marketers accomplish their goals and marketing strategies. They can print on almost anything, and they can create as many items as requested. Ken and Linda enjoy consulting with their customers, so if a business is not sure where to start, please reach out to them at info@specialtyscreenprinting.com or call Ken at 971-998-8274.

