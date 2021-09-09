Fundever Market Solutions
This is a tremendous milestone for our organization and I could not be more proud.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundever Market Solutions is pleased to report that it has now platformed more than $4 billion CAD in commercial mortgage origination.
— Adam Watson, CEO
Adam Watson, CEO, comments "The commercial lending space, although healthy, is ripe for change. In 2020, it is estimated that in excess of $1.25 trillion was originated in commercial mortgages, with 20-25% of that coming from private lenders. The combinations of steady property value increases, surging immigration, and low interest rates have garnered high expectations for the future of commercial lending. With fast-paced changes taking place in our space, those who do not embrace technology and evolution risk being left behind."
Under Watson's leadership, Fundever is committed to ensuring that commercial mortgage brokers, borrowers, and lenders have the tools they need to remain competitive in this new era. Fundever is based in Canada with physical offices in several cities including Vancouver and Toronto but has reach across the entire country and the United States and is eyeing European expansion in 2022.
Fundever acts as an online marketplace where brokers and borrowers can submit concise applications and lenders can initiate communication where they are interested in a particular loan. Through the use of a state-of-the-art electronic platform that understands each unique loan program, Fundever replaces a manual system of email communication and educated guesswork. Fundever improves connectivity between brokers, borrowers, and lenders by streamlining the marketing of commercial mortgage applications; thus increasing transparency and adding value to the process.
Watson explains "Fundever adds a level of comfort amongst our lending base who see opportunities through us and know that there has been a certain degree of process and underwriting involved. As such, our process lends additional credibility to deals that ultimately get funded through our marketplace."
Watson continues "We are very thankful for the many mortgage brokers and developers who rely on Fundever to fund their highly complex commercial mortgage opportunities and are equally as thankful to our lending partners who see those deals through to fruition. With our in-house underwriting team, our proprietary technology, and our collective experience in the real estate borrowing and lending space, Fundever's future is very bright. We are working on several new exciting aspects of our technology and look forward to launching those in the near future."
Adam Watson
